Rapper Kel, has posted a cryptic message on her social media handle on Thursday, which suggests suicidal tendencies.

In the post, she mentioned that she was tired of everything and everyone.

She wrote: “I’m emotionally exhausted. Totally drained. I’m tired of everything and everyone. Just tired.”

Recall that singer Harrysong also posted a suicidal message in 2018, that if he died, people should not cry, but have a party in his remembrance because he lived a fulfilled life.

However, his manager, Desmond, in an interview stated that the singer was depressed and seeking professional help.