I’m tired of begging’ – Actress Halima Abubakar cries out for help + Video

Popular Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has cried out for financial assistance, revealing her ongoing struggles to make ends meet.

In an emotional appeal during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, Halima expressed exhaustion and desperation, stating that she has been battling health challenges while struggling financially.

Halima disclosed that she relocated to the village for a year while undergoing treatment and dismissed claims that she was faking her illness.

In a plea for support, the actress shared her account details, urging Nigerians to come to her aid.

She said, “Good morning; people are confused about what is going on. This is me, but every day I post a picture with a filter because I don’t want to post how I look, and some of you will say I’m lying.

“Why would I be lying, lying that I’m sick? I went to the biggest hospital in Nigeria.

“You sack me from Nollywood, which is okay, but what are all these betrayals?

“They said I was never sick. I was lying; I was in the village for more than a year. I moved here recently because of the hospital that I go to for checkups, so I’m around here, and I’m done.

“There is nothing wrong with me medically. My best friend said I’m lying, that I’m acting sick. You are a wicked person. How will someone lie in sickness? Do you know how many people I have been begging? I have been begging everyone to get medication; no work.

“My best friend said I’m lying; she did not even come to check up on me. Do you want me to die? Do you want me to kill myself? I won’t even mention her, because that shows me that she was never my best friend.

“The whole of Nollywood doesn’t talk to me; everybody I go from DM to DM trying to see who will help me. I was rich; I sold my three cars, not doing anything.”

Her revelation has sparked reactions across social media, with many expressing concern over her welfare.

