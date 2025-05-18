Tinubu to Obi, Others at Vatican: I’m head of Nigeria’s delegation

President Bola Tinubu, Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, and a former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, met briefly at the installation mass of Pope Leo XIV held on Sunday at the Vatican, Rome.

The encounter drew attention on social media after the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The encounter, shared by Onanuga on X, took place during the religious ceremony attended by dignitaries from around the world.

According to Onanuga, Fayemi first spotted Tinubu seated with other global leaders and urged Obi to join him in greeting the Nigerian leader.

“Fayemi sighted President Tinubu, where he sat with other leaders and asked Obi to follow him to pay homage to the Nigerian leader. Obi agreed,” he posted.

Upon reaching the President, Fayemi made a light-hearted remark to ease the atmosphere, saying, “Mr. President, welcome to our church, and thank you for honouring the Pope with your presence.”

Tinubu immediately responded, “I should be the one welcoming you and Peter. I’m the head of the Nigerian delegation.”

The President’s humorous response reportedly sparked laughter from Obi, who replied in agreement: “Yes, indeed. We are members of your delegation.”

The interaction stood out for its symbolic significance, coming after the fiercely contested 2023 presidential election which saw Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress declared winner over Obi, the LP candidate.

Both Fayemi and Obi are known to be devout Catholics and Papal Knights, an honour conferred by the Vatican on distinguished members of the Catholic Church.

