Former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has reaffirmed his support for Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party in Abia State, daring his party to expel him after his recent suspension.

Wabara made the shocking pronouncement in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, during a birthday event attended by Governor Otti.

Wabara maintained that his commitment and support to Governor Otti is above party membership.

His words: “Since they have suspended me, they can go ahead and expel me from the party. Before I became a card-carrying member of the PDP, before I was with the NRC in this state, I, Adolphus Nduneweh Wabara, was first and foremost a citizen of Abia,” he stated.

“Politics ends after campaigns and elections; then governance begins. Even a blind man can see the transformation happening in Abia. I am saying it again—maybe now that they have suspended me, they will proceed to expel me. But regardless, sir [Governor Otti], continue with your good work; our ancestors in Abia are with you.”

It will be recalled that in October 2023, during the flag-off of the Port Harcourt Road project in Aba, Wabara, then serving as the PDP BoT Chairman, openly declared his support for Governor Otti’s second-term bid in 2027.

At the event, Wabara had said: “The governor is reliable and a true man of honour. With this feat alone, his second term in office is already well assured. He is a master strategist—he wasn’t a top banker for nothing.”

Following his suspension, the Abia State PDP chapter ratified the decision, citing his actions as a violation of party discipline.

In a statement, the State PDP Chairman, Elder Abraham Amah, said:

“Whereas our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to Senator Adolphus Wabara, then BoT Chairman of the PDP, sometime in October 2023, and circulated on social media and national dailies, wherein he unilaterally endorsed the Labour Party governor of Abia State, Alex Chioma Otti, for a second term in office, barely five months after his inauguration;

“AND WHEREAS his actions brought the party into disrepute, hatred, and contempt, in violation of Chapter 10, Article 58(c) and (f) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), making him liable for disciplinary action under Article 59(1);

“AND WHEREAS Senator Wabara has refused, failed, and neglected to refute the statement attributed to him despite repeated outcries, demands, and notices to show cause why disciplinary sanctions should not be imposed on him;

“Now, therefore, let it be known to all party members, stakeholders, and the general public that, in view of the foregoing and considering the far-reaching implications of Senator Adolphus Wabara’s acts of sabotage against the party, the State Executive Committee (SEC) hereby invokes the provisions of Articles 57(1), (2), (3); 58(1)(b) & (f); and 59(1) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended) and places him on ONE (1) YEAR SUSPENSION from all party activities.

“Furthermore, in compliance with Articles 59(1)(e) & (f) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), Senator Adolphus Wabara is hereby barred from holding any party office and is, therefore, removed from his position as BoT Chairman of the PDP.”

With this latest development, Wabara’s future within the PDP remains uncertain, even as he continues to align himself with Governor Otti’s administration.

