I’m still in APC despite associating with PDP elected governor — Shinkafi

Dr. Sani Shinkafi, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, says he is still a card-carrying member of the party despite associating with a governor elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dauda Lawal.

The politician spoke with newsmen on Sunday following the acceptance of an invitation to the inauguration of some projects in the state recently.

Shinkafi said in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital: “As you all know, recently I was invited by Governor Dauda Lawal, the governor of my state, along with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Governor of the state, Mahmud Shinkafi, to inaugurate some projects.

“As a good citizen of Zamfara, it is necessary for me to accept that invitation from the governor of my state.

“Therefore, accepting that invitation doesn’t mean that I left APC.

“I want to inform the public that I remain a bonafide APC member in Zamfara and at the national level.”

Shinkafi called on the people of the state to ensure its unity, peace, stability, and development.

According to him, the development of Zamfara State is beyond politics, adding: “It is the responsibility of every citizen of the state.

“As leaders of Zamfara, we have to rally behind Lawal, irrespective of political differences, to develop our dear state.

“We have to support the present administration under Governor Lawal for his various development projects that changed the status of our dear state.

“As a chieftain in the APC and former National Secretary, All Progressives Grant Alliance (APGA), I support the good initiative of Governor Dauda Lawal to promote Zamfara.

“In spite of my support to Governor Lawal’s administration, I remain in APC.

“I have not resigned my membership with APC.

“I remain a bonafide member of our great party, APC.”

Shinkafi called on the people of the state to support Lawal’s administration to continue rebuilding the state.

