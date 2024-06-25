I’m still committed to recovering my mandate, SDP’s Ajaka denies claims

The Kogi State governorship candidate for the Social Democratic Party, in the November 11, 2023 Guber election, Alhaji Muritala Ajaka, has reaffirmed his commitment to reclaiming his mandate as the authentic governor of the state.

Ajaka reiterated the commitment in a statement issued on Monday.

In the statement, Ajaka denied alleged claims by the Kogi State governor, Usman Ododo, and former governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, that he has agreed to give up the legal battle to reclaim his mandate in the election.

He said, “I want to address the false information being circulated by the illegitimate government of Usman Ododo in Kogi and its controller, Yahaya Bello, claiming that I have agreed to give up the legal battle to reclaim our mandate.

“I am fully committed to pursuing the legal battle to regain the mandate that was freely given to us by the people of Kogi State.

“It would be a massive betrayal of our shared struggle, the impoverished workers, retirees, and the people of Kogi State, as well as the memory of those who were killed, for me to even consider having any discussions with them to compromise this historic struggle.”

It would be recalled that Ajaka’s legal team approached the appellate court in a 32-ground appeal, in which they prayed that the court set aside the judgment of the tribunal.

According to Ajaka, all the necessary legal procedures were followed to ensure that the appeal is heard and determined within the given timeframe and that he is confident that he will be successful.