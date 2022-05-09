I’m staying at Man United, Ronaldo tells teammates

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told teammates that he will stay at the club next season.

While the Red Devils have endured a disappointing 2021-22 season, Ronaldo has enjoyed another prolific campaign in front of goal, netting 24 times in 39 appearances across all competitions.

The 37-year-old has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with one report claiming that he could make a sensational return to Real Madrid.

However, The Sun reported that Ronaldo has informed United’s first-team squad that he has no intentions of leaving the club and will stay for the 2022-23 campaign.

The report added that Ronaldo has been left disappointed with the club’s performance this season but he does not want to leave the club ‘on a low’ and is motivated by the challenge of getting them back in the Champions League.

Some of Ronaldo’s teammates, including Anthony Elanga, are understood to be desperate for the Portugal international to stay at Old Trafford for at least another season, as they believe they still have a lot to learn from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo returned to United from Juventus last summer and he is under contract with the Red Devils until June 2023.