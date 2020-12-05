The recently re-appointed Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said he is spurred by his tenure extension to do more towards the realisation of the mandates of the agency.

Shuaib said this while playing host to the Emir of Lafia and Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Muhammad Bage, at the headquarters of the agency on Friday in Abuja.

The ED said he was truly overwhelmed with emotions, deep sense of humility and gratitude to have the highest honour bestowed on him by the visit of the Emir in recognition of the agency’s work with children and for the country.

He said the Emir was the first traditional leader that had led his traditional council to his office to congratulate him on his reappointment.

According to him: “Besides the visit being the first of its kind, it is also perhaps the highest, leaving in its wake fond memories and an avenue for reflection in one’s life.”

He said the presence of the Emir would further enhance the bond between traditional institutions and the agency, given the long and fruitful collaboration with the establishment of the Northern Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Healthcare and polio eradication at the height of the fight against the Wild Polio Virus in the country.

Shuaib noted that the visit was a testimony to the Emir’s humility and love for the people of Nasarawa State, in addition to being a clear appreciation of President’s Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts, and all stakeholders, including every staff of NPHCDA.

Earlier, Justice Bage said he was in the agency to congratulate the Executive Director on his re-appointment by the President after the visit was debated by the entire Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs and a decision taken to say thank you to everyone in the agency, who had contributed to the success of the son of the Nasarawa State, Dr. Faisal Shuaib.

The Emir said the state was elated when the news of Shuaib’s reappointment filtered through the State and that the council also planned a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari to say a big thank you for extending the tenure of one of the illustrious sons of the state.

He called on the management and staff of the NPHCDA to further support the Executive Director, as he alone cannot do the work of the agency, adding that the ED had already done the state proud.

Bage assured the ED that the people of Nasarawa State would continue to pray for him to do even more than he did during his first tenure.

In a remark, the Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Primary Healthcare Development Board and Chairman, Forum of Executive Secretaries of States Primary Healthcare Development Boards, Dr. Adis Muhammad, said the delegation was in the agency to felicitate with the ED on his re-appointment, noting that the extension of the ED’s tenure did not come to the people of the state as a surprise given the successes he had recorded.

Mohammad said by winning the fight against polio, Shuaib had made Nasarawa State and Nigeria proud, adding that the ED should always count on the support of the people of Nasarawa State in his quest to transform the primary healthcare space in the country.

Also, extolling the virtues of the ED, the Chairman, NPHCDA Governing Board, Alhaji Attahiru Salihu Aliero, Dallatun Gwandu, said he was delighted to work with Shuaib, because he was both hardworking and a good listener.