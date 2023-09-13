I’m sound, spirit, soul, body – Buchi reacts to death rumour

A popular Gospel Singer, Buchi Atuonwu, popularly known as Buchi, has urged the public to disregard rumour making the rounds in the social media that he has passed on.

Buchi, the globally acclaimed gospel singer, refuted the rumour in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu Wednesday.

According to him, there is no truth in this as I am sound, spirit, soul and body.

“It is unfortunate that desperation has driven many to all manner of mischief. Thank you all for your care and concern,” Buchi said.

Also Read:

The purported death of the award winning gospel Minister went viral Wednesday on social media.

Buchi is a renowned Nigerian song-writer, author, poet spoken word and reggae gospel artiste, loved by millions around the world.