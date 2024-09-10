I’m so ill I can’t carry my children — America singer Gomez

American singer and actress, Selena Gomez, has bravely revealed the dangers in her carrying a child to term due to her health challenges.

The popular American singer disclosed her ongoing health journey in a recent interview she granted with Vanity Fair.

The actress said she had been struggling with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that causes the body to attack its own tissues and organs, since 2013.

Gomez said: “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children.

“I have a lot of medical issues that will put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy that was something I have to grieve for a while.”

She explained that the disease had affected her desire to have a family, as she revealed that she has come to terms with it.

She said: “It is not necessarily the way I envisioned it.

“I thought it will happen the way it happens for everyone.

“But I am in a much better place with that.

“I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption which are both huge possibilities for me.

“I am excited for what that journey will look like, but it will look a little different.

“At the end of the day, I don’t care It will be mine.

“It will be my baby.”

The renowned actress further took to her Instagram page: @selenagomez, to appreciate Vanity Fair for the remarkable conversation.

She wrote: “Thank you @vanityfair for such a wonderful conversation with @ydesta.

“I am eternally grateful.”

Gomez, a multi-talented American producer and businesswoman, rose to fame as a child actress on the Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place”.

She then transitioned to a successful music career, releasing hit albums and singles such as: “Good for You” and “Lose You to Love Me.”

