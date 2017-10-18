The Nigerian Online Newspaper


I’m ready to sacrifice my life for Nigeria’s unity – Mark

By Emmanuel Leke
A former President of the Senate, David Mark, on Wednesday disclosed that he is ready to sacrifice his life for the unity of Nigeria.
Mark said this when he addressed newsmen after the passage of a bill he is sponsoring into second reading in the Senate.
The Bill is on the establishment of the Federal University of Health, Oturkpo, Benue State.
The presentation of Mark  on the floor was the first time the former Senate president will speak since the inauguration of the 8th Senate.
The bill is tilted: “A bill for an Act to establish the Federal University of Health Science Otukpo and other matters related.”
According to him: “I will do anything I can do for the unity of this country even at the expense of my own life.”

