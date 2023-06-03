I’m ready to do whatever Makinde says, wants — Auxillary + Video

The former Chairman of the Oyo State Parks Management System, Mukaila Lamidi, has said he was ready to do whatever the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, wanted.

Popularly known as Auxiliary, Lamidi spoke on a radio programme on Saturday, two days after police declare him wanted.

The Oyo State Police Command had on Thursday declared Lamidi wanted.

This was after several arms and ammunitions were discovered in his home and hotel by operatives of the Oyo State Command.

The latest discovery in his hotel was made known by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi on Friday.

According to Oyeyemi, 10 pistols were found in the hotel of Lamidi.

Earlier, a cache of arms and ammunitions had been found in his home, with 78 of his backers arrested.

This was shortly after Makinde dissolved the PMS on assumption of office for a second term on May 29, 2023.

Speaking on a live radio programme on Saturday, Lamidi said he had nothing against the dissolution of the PMS by Makinde.

He said the Governor made him and he was not going to go against the man who contributed to his uplifting.

Speaking in Yoruba language, he said: “I’m not against Governor Seyi Makinde’s decision to dissolve PMS.

“Whatever the Governor wants, I’m in total support.

“I’m not fighting with the Oyo State Government.”