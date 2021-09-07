I’m ready to be repatriated to Nigeria – Sunday Igboho

The Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (populary known as Sunday Igboho), has said that he is ready to return to Nigeria.

In a leaked audio while speaking on his situation in Benin Republic, Igboho said that he is not afraid to return to Nigeria since the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Daniel Kanu, with whom he is fighting the same battle together, is in Nigeria.

Igboho said nothing would happen to him in Nigeria as long as there is God in Nigeria.

Sunday Igboho has been held in the Republic of Benin since he was arrested on July 19 while trying to escape to Germany from Nigeria.

The Beninese authorities have since filed charges against him, including illegal migration, dubious connivance with immigration officers and an attempt to cause civil unrest.