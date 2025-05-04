I’m ready to account for my stewardship at NNPC — Kyari

The immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, has said he is ready to account for his stewardship.

Kyari, in a statement on his X handle on Saturday, however, denied being arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He said he was taking a well deserved holiday, which he has been unable to do since he took charge of the NNPCL.

He said in the statement: “I served not only my country but also God. I am happy to account for my stewardship.

“Over the past few days and in particular in the past 2 hours, I have been inundated with calls from concerned family and friends over claims by an online newspaper that I was in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“This is clear mischief and a calculated attempt by the newspaper and its sponsors to achieve a desired outcome, which only them know.

“At present, I am taking a well-deserved rest after the dissolution of the management and board of the NNPCL, of which I was the Group Chief Executive.

“It should be stated that having served the NNPC and the NNPCL for 34 years, and 17 of those in management roles and especially the last 5 years and 9 months, I had little time for leave of even two weeks. So, I am thankful for the opportunity to serve under their Excellencies Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I must emphasize that I served with the fear of God knowing fully well as a Muslim that if I do not account before man, I will account before Allah, and that I am better off accounting to the institutions of man. Therefore, having served in public capacity, I am willing and happy to account for my stewardship in this world.

“However, it is important to state that the resort to disinformation does not serve anyones purpose, the NNPCL or the country in General, as it has the potential to send the wrong signals to investors and the international community.

“It is in this regard that I urge the media to be circumspect and avoid being stampeded into misleading the public on unverified stories or matters that are subject of further validation by relevant organizations.

“I sincerely thank my family and friends who have reached out to me or tried to do so and assure them that I am available to respond to all lawful queries.”

