A former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has said he was ready for true reconciliation among the aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

Yari, whose faction had engaged the Senator Kabiru Marafa-led faction of the party in a supremacy battle since 2019, said this on Tuesday when he led a delegation of Zamfara State APC to a meeting with the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee and Extraordinary Convention, Mai Mala Buni, in Abuja.

He said to achieve genuine reconciliation in the state, all the aggrieved parties “must come to a roundtable with open mind.

“If everyone is ready for reconciliation, we will know because we have been in this game since 1999 and by God’s grace we can predict the future of APC in Zamfara in 2023.”