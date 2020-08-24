In February this year, top German table tennis team, TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell, unveiled Aruna Quadri as their new addition, especially to replace Croat Tomislav Pucar who moved to Russia. Among the aims of the club in acquiring the Nigerian was to bring them back to an enviable position in the German Bundesliga. A Germany-based publication, ON | Sport, spoke to Quadri during the official team presentation at the weekend.

How did you spend your first days in Fulda?

My first day was here in February when I was introduced. Today is my second day. What I have noticed so far is that very nice people live here. I haven’t seen much of the city yet, but when the league starts, I will definitely get the opportunity to get to know Fulda better.

What were your first thoughts when the TTC approached you?

I was very happy and excited because a lot of good players played in Fulda. It was a very nice moment for me to know that I play in a team that has already had the best players.

How would you describe your game?

I’m an attacker and I always want to play offensively. Sometimes defence is part of it, because it doesn’t work without it. But I prefer to be an attacker. If you want to split it up, I would say 70:30.

What can the TTC fans look forward to from you?

You can expect that I will give 100 per cent and everything for the club. I want to help the team and support them as much as possible.

What are your goals with Fulda-Maberzell?

Everyone wants to win and we want to win too. Even if it is difficult sometimes, I believe that it is always possible to win. We will work very hard and then see where this will lead us.

The table tennis Bundesliga is one of the strongest leagues. How do you approach this task?

I played in France before and that was very demanding. In Germany, I think it will be a little more difficult. But I am ready for this task and will work very hard.

You are often asked about your win against Timo Boll. Do you still enjoy looking back at that game today?

It’s always a great honour to play against Timo Boll. It’s nice when people are still talking about my biggest win. To have won against him has increased the value of my career enormously. The win against him is very important to me.