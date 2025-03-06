I’m raising my sons to shun toxic masculinity, never be entitled to women’s bodies – Chimamanda

Renowned author Chimamanda Adichie has reaffirmed her commitment to raising her sons with values that promote gender equality and respect for women.

The 47-year-old spoke with BBC’s Emma Barnett in an interview published on YouTube on Wednesday about toxic masculinity and parents’ crucial role in shaping future generations.

“I’m determined to raise good men. I’m thinking about how to make them never feel entitled to women’s bodies,” Adichie said.

The award-winning writer emphasised the need for positive male role models, pointing out that while young girls today have strong female figures to look up to, boys often lack the same.

“In general, little girls now have women in public life they can admire. But I don’t think boys have that in the same way.

“That space is instead occupied by noxious characters and ideas. I wish the good men would stand up,” she said.

Adichie, widely recognised for her feminist advocacy through works such as We Should All Be Feminists, stressed that masculinity must evolve to align with principles of equality.

“Culture doesn’t make us, we make culture,” she stated. “We can remake masculinity in a way that is compatible with equality. It can be done.”

Beyond masculinity, the celebrated writer also reflected on the impact of motherhood on her life and creativity.

She admitted that becoming a mother influenced her writing process and, at one point, led to a creative block.

“I don’t like to use the expression ‘writer’s block’ because I’m superstitious, but it happened when I became pregnant. Something changed, and I don’t think it was just physiological,” she said.

Adichie’s latest book, Dream Count, was released on March 4, 2025, marking her return to fiction after more than a decade.

The book delves into women’s lives and experiences, tackling themes such as gender, race, and health with what she calls “radical honesty.”

