I’m optimistic of passage of NYSC Trust Fund Bill – Gowon

Former Head of State, Retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, said he is optimistic that the proposed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund Bill will soon receive presidential assent.

Gowon, who is the founder of the NYSC scheme, said this Friday in Abuja, when the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed led some management staff of the scheme to pay him a courtesy visit.

The Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, made this known in a statement.

He quoted Gowon as saying “the trust fund will make funds available for youth corps entrepreneurs to establish their businesses and improve the standard of facilities at the orientation camps.”

He also said that the fund would enhance training in Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme among other benefits.

Gowon, while congratulating the director-general on his appointment as the 22nd Chief Executive of the scheme, urged him to adopt an all-inclusive style of leadership.

He said “all the managers of the scheme since inception have done exceptionally well.

“You have a good team to work with, strive and work to leave good legacies.”

The former head of state also urged Ahmed to use his wealth of experience to take NYSC to greater heights.

In his response, Ahmed promised to build on the legacies of the founding fathers of the scheme.

The new NYSC boss assumed office as the 22nd director-general of the scheme on January 30.

The bill which has been passed by both chambers of the National Assembly NASS mandates businesses operating in Nigeria to remit one per cent of their net profit to fund the trust fund