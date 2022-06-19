I’m now a better player – Aribo

Super Eagles star, Joe Aribo said he has left the period he doubted himself behind after being thrust into the heat of several positions by Rangers boss, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst.

Aribo was a vital presence for Rangers last season as they won their first Scottish Cup final in 13 years and made a sizzling run to the Europa League final, only losing to Frankfurt on penalties.

The midfielder said he has the Dutchman on Rangers’ bench to thank for his immense progress.

“Playing in different positions has helped me realise what I’m capable of doing and also given me an opportunity to keep growing,” Aribo told BBC Sport Africa.

“As a young footballer craving a chance to play, you’d grab the chance to even play in goal. But here I am being asked to play for my club in different roles on the pitch, I was happy to do it.

“I must say I am no longer the player I was after going through that phase [of self-doubt].

“I am grateful to the manager for the trust, my team-mates for believing in me and supporting me, ” he said.