I’m not surprised by Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu — Jandor

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 election in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, better known as Jandor, has said he is not “surprised” by the decision of his party man and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to endorse the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking reelection on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Jandor made his position known when he spoke on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Wednesday.

The Eagle Online recalls that Wike had on Tuesday at a programme organised by Committee of Wives of Lagos State Government Officials in Lagos State endorsed Sanwo-Olu.

He said there was no one who could beat the Lagos State Governor in next year’s election based on his performance.

Adeniran, however said on Wednesday on Politics Today: “Like I said, we are surprised.

“Nobody will express shock about what happened yesterday except you are not in this country.

“Nobody expects that a party man, a national leader will do that for any reason at all, but it has happened and there is nothing we can do about it.

“My worry is this: He should be our role model at his level.

“As a governor, your office should come with a symbol of decorum.”

Adeniran said he was amiss as to what he did to Wike to warrant such endorsement of his opponent.

He, however, added: “This Governor Wike that came to Lagos saying somebody has performed, let me ask him: ‘How many times has this Governor invited him to come to Lagos to commission any project the way he (Wike) is commissioning up and down?’

“So, for four years of governing, he (Sanwo-Olu) has never commissioned any project.

“In (Akinwunmi) Ambode’s years, you saw Abule Egba Flyover, Ajah Flyover, Airport International Road, and the bypass.

“But this government has nothing to show.”