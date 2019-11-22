President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he “can afford to be reckless because” he would not be needing the votes of Nigerians again in another election.

He stated this on Friday during the National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital and he disclosed that apart from the fact that age was no longer on his side, he would not seek a third term in office because it was not backed or supported by the Nigerian constitution.

Buhari said: “I am not going to make mistake of attempting a third term or whatever term.

“Besides age, I swore by the holy book that I believe in and will go by the constitution.

“I know I am in my last term and I can afford to be reckless because I am not going to ask for anybody’s vote.”