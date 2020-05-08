The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has denied testing positive for Coronavirus Disease.

The denial was contained in a statement on Friday by the Director of Public Affairs of the Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo.

This comes a day after the Lagos State Government revealed that 10 aides of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Lagos State Government House in Marina, had tested positive to COVID-19.

Ogunbanwo in the statement on Friday said: “The attention of the Lagos State Ministry of Health has been drawn to fake reports making the rounds that the Commissioner for Health, @ProfAkinAbayomi has tested positive to COVID19 infection.

“We hereby urge the public to disregard this absolute falsehood and fabricated report in its entirety. This is the hand work of mischief makers who are out to create unnecessary panic and fear amongst the populace.

“@ProfAkinAbayomi is hale and hearty, in good health and has continued in his capacity as the Deputy Incident Commander of the #COVID19Lagos Intervention to coordinate activities and response in order to break the chain of transmission of the infection in Lagos.

“We implore citizens to rely only on the official and verified communication channels of the @followlasg and @LSMOH for #COVID19Lagos related news and information. Let’s take responsibility by sharing only confirmed and verified reports.”