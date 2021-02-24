The new Benue State Commissioner of Police, Audu Madaki, says he is not in the state to romance any criminal.

Madaki, who stated this on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy call on Gov. Samuel Ortom, warned that whosoever contravened any law would be prosecuted accordingly.

The 35th commissioner of police in the state said that all criminals would be punished in accordance with the laws of the land.

He said that since assumption of office on Feb. 22, he had put in place a robust crime prevention mechanism, aimed at mitigating criminality in the state.

Madaki also said that he has ordered improved surveillance around the houses of all VIPs in the state, as a way of preventing possible cases of kidnapping.

While assuring the governor and people of the state of practical policing under his leadership, the police commissioner said that he would ensure enthronement of rule of law, while jungle justice of any kind would not be condoned.

In his remarks, Ortom assured security agencies operating in the state of his administration’s continued support for the safety of lives and property.

Ortom said that his administration would not interfere in the work of security agencies delivering on their mandates.

He also acknowledged the competence of the new CP to deliver on his assignment, based on his credentials.

The governor commended the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service Commission (PSC) for sending such an experienced officer to the state.

He tasked security operatives on professionalism and respect for human rights, even as he commended the joint security outfit, codenamed: ‘Operation Zenda’ for its strides in dealing with security.

NAN reports that Madaki, before his posting to Benue, had served as CP in Adamawa Command and CP Welfare, Force Headquarters, Abuja, among others.