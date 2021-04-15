A former spokesman of the Nigerian Army, retired Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, has declared that he is alive and not dead.

The Sarkin Yakin Kanwan Katsina spoke on Wednesday in a statement following numerous calls seeking to know if he was alive or dead.

This followed the use of his photograph by several publications for the illustration of a story on the death of a former Military Administration of the old Oyo State, retired Colonel Ahmed Usman, 70.

The Member of the National Institute said in the statement: “My attention has been drawn by friends and some well-meaning Nigerians about my rumoured death.

“The confusion arose from Precious EZE’S BLOG’s use of my photograph in uniform with the rank of a Colonel, instead of that of late Colonel Ahmed Usman (rtd), the former Military Administrator of old Oyo State, who died earlier today at the age of 70, in an obituary announcement by Kogi State Governor.

“Although I have reached out to the medium to correct the mistake, I wish to inform my friends and well-wishers that I am alive.

“I also want to thank them most profoundly for the kind love and concern.

“Thank you so much and God bless.”