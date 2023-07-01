Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo sits with founder of Joy, Inc. and host of the viral TV show: #WithChude, Chude Jideonwo, on a democracy day special.

Obasanjo was asked why he did not stop Tony Anenih from canvassing for third term for him.

He said of the move by the then leader of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party: “I was not aware that Anenih was lobbying for third term.

“Some of the governors were, because if the president gets a third term, they will also get third term.

“And there was nothing that would stop them because they were not doing it for the president, they were doing it for themselves.”

Obasanjo also shared on why he thinks people do not believe him on the issue of lobbying for third term: “People do what suits them politically not what they say or mean.

“So, I don’t go by what people say, I go by what they do.

“I am hearing the issue of Anenih for the first time, but my adviser and representative at the Senate, Florence Ita Giwa, said it times without number and wrote it, that if I had third term at heart, I would have to send her and that she didn’t hear anything like that.

“Why didn’t they believe that?”

Obasanjo also addressed allegations of being corrupt, statements about him trying to cripple Lagos State economy, then under the current President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, why he stood so firm behind the candidacy of Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the 2023 polls and the many letters he has written.

The full interview is currently up on withchude.com

Watch the excerpt here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CtimGH5NCSG/?hl=en