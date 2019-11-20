Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said he would not act like a coward for fear of death, adding that he would continue to raise the alarm when things are not right in the country.

Obasanjo said this at the two-day interactive session of the Presidential Youth Mentorship Retreat at the Youth Development Centre, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The former president stated that his major concern was to build leaders who would lead Africa to her promised land.

He said God has favoured him to live long after serving as military head of state and as democratically-elected president of the country.

The former president explained that the purpose of the Presidential Mentorship Retreat was to facilitate the release of creative energies of young people.

He noted that the youths across the African region need interaction with their leaders.

Obasanjo, however, advised the youths to sacrifice themselves individually and collectively to make the African continent a great nation.

While fielding questions from the participants at the retreat, Obasanjo said: “I ‘m not afraid of death at my age, God has favoured me and I appreciate God’s blessings on me over these years.

“My concern over the years is to build leaders of Africa.

“My greatest concern is tomorrow and that tomorrow begins today.

“The world today is in crisis.

“I believe that youths need interaction from leaders and learning from them.

“I want to be inspired at the end of this programme.

“I want you to identify yourself and use your identity to achieve service to God and humanity.

“I want you all to come out individually and collectively in making Nigeria and Africa at large a great nation.”

