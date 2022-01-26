I’m not a drug dealer – Instagram comedian, De General

Instagram comedian, Joshua Sunday, popularly known as De General, has debunked claims that he is a drug trafficker.

Recall that on January 24, 2022, he was convicted of drug trafficking by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State.

Sunday was arraigned in court by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency alongside Caleb William, a cinematographer, after being arrested for unlawfully dealing in 15g of Cannabis and 14g of tramadol in Lekki area of Lagos State.

They were both charged to court with three counts of trafficking Tramadol and Cannabis Sativa.

The duo, who pleaded guilty to the charge, however, told the court that they have never tasted drugs.

They maintained that the substances were props for their comedy skit, which they were about shooting before being arrested.

Ruling on the case, Justice Daniel Osiagor, who noted that the volume of substance was minimal, stated that he would rather convict the defendants and caution them, rather than sentence them.

The defendants were cautioned and asked to “go and sin no more”.

After his release, De General released a video on his social media page debunking claims that he is a drug trafficker.

He averred that if he were a drug trafficker, he wouldn’t have been released from custody.

He said: “As you all can see, I am alive.

“I am healthy, back to the house.

“I just want to debunk the fact…there is this news speculating that De General is a drug trafficker.

“I am not a drug trafficker.

“If I was a drug trafficker, you think they would allow me go like that.

“I only traffic laughter.”