I’m most controversial person on earth — Actress Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, says she is the most controversial person on earth.

The controversial actress spoke in a video at the TEDx Ikenegbu programme, titled: “Leveraging on Controversy.”

She posted the video on her official Instagram page: @tontolet.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the programme is an annual event organised by Martin Uwakwe and Co-organised by Excel Ajah with the aim of bringing people together to share their experiences through talks and videos.

Dikeh said that initially, the negative things people said about her used to make her sad before discovering that she could build on it.

She said: “I used to be sad and broke down on what people wrote about me.

“Every time someone say something negative about me, I go home and absolve it; I let the negativity get me so much that I became what people thought I am.”

The actress explained that she no longer fought for controversy or what people wrote about her, but leveraged on them, using them to her advantage, growth and satisfaction.

Dike urged her audience not to allow controversy break them but to use it to their own advantage.

“Controversy can make or mar you but only you can break it and for years, I allowed it to break me,” she said.

The philanthropist said God gave her a second chance to build on her dreams and service to humanity.

According to her: “I have since then decided to use every stone thrown on me for my personal good.

“In the past, everyone thought I would amount to nothing, but today, the story is different as everyone wishes to be like Dikeh without minding the pains behind it.

“I have mastered my pain and controversy.”