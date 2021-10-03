I’m living with Fibromyalgia – Bauchi State Governor’s daughter

Bauchi State Governor’s daughter, Fatima Zara Bala, has revealed that she is living with Fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia, also called fibromyalgia syndrome, is a long-term chronic condition characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, and cognitive difficulties.

Zara, who is preparing for her wedding, made the revelation during a question and answer session with her followers on Instagram, adding that she is trying to create awareness on the condition.

She wrote,

“Yes, I am. For the past 3 years. Yeah. I ‘m trying to create awareness.

“People need to understand what it is and how it affects your day to day…a lot of people actually dm me that they are living with Fibromyalgia but in silence because they feel others won’t understand or there’s so little knowledge about it.”