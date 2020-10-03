Nollywood actress Chacha Eke-Faani has announced the end of her marriage to her husband of seven years, Austin Faani.

The mother of three shared an emotional video on her Instagram page on Saturday, where she said she was leaving the marriage with her life and would share her story someday.

She said, ”You will say I am crazy but I am not. This video is to let the world know that I am done with the marriage. I don’t have a lot to prove that I am done with him but I am done. I’m done. I am leaving with my life finally. I can’t say a lot now. You will hear my story.”

Recall that Chacha and her movie director husband celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in June.