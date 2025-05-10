I’m happy to be identified with Tinubu’s leadership – Wike

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has stated that he is happy to be identified with the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Wike made the statement, following an inspection of ongoing road projects including the Outer Southern Expressway II to Wassa, and the Gishiri Interchange in Abuja, on Saturday.

The Minister said Tinubu had provided what he described as “first class infrastructure” to the residents of Abuja, adding that the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda was working.

“I’ve said it before, leadership is a major issue. When you have the right leadership, people will benefit from it. Mr. President has shown that he is willing to change. He is willing to provide happiness for the people and indeed, the Renewed Home Agenda is working.

“I am happy to be identified with the leadership of Mr. President and that is what Nigeria needs. Mr. President has given first class infrastructure to Abuja. All of you can attest to the fact that indeed, Abuja has really changed. So we are happy for it. I want to thank God Almighty for providing the right leadership in Mr. President to provide the dividend of democracy to the residents of Abuja.

“I don’t see why anybody would say that Mr. President has not done well. Except you are just blind. Except you don’t want to admit something that you know that is good. We are happy that we have fulfilled the promises that we have made,” he said.

Wike also told journalists that projects earmarked for the President’s second year in office will be inaugurated for two weeks, while outlining some of the projects to include the Abuja International Conference Centre and the Greater Abuja Water Supply project.

“By next week we will be able to provide all the projects that will be inaugurated during Mr. President’s second year anniversary but this (Gishiri) is one of them; the OSEX to Wassa Junction is also one of them, the International Conference Center is another one, the N5, which is being carried out by Julius Berger is also another one.

“We have so many roads, both in the satellite towns and in the city. Even the Abuja Greater Water will also be inaugurated. So we have a lot of projects. It will take us about two weeks to inaugurate most of our projects,” he stated.

