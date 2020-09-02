Wife of the late strongman of Oyo State politics, Alhaji Lamidi Ariyibi Adedibu, Alhaja Modinat Abosede Adedibu, has come out to appeal to those her husband offended to forgive him, as there is no human being that does not make mistakes.

She also added that since Adedibu is now late, those who offended him too must have been forgiven.

She equally revealed that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is her godson in politics and that in addition to having a cordial relationship with him, she does offer him invaluable pieces of advice.

Yeyelua Adedibu made these revelations while featuring on a radio programme: Parrot Xtra Hour on Radio,” anchored by Olayinka Agboola on Space FM 90.1 on Tuesday.

She stated that her late husband was a good man, humble, generous and filled with milk of human kindness, so much that he never liked anyone to be cheated but would rather come to the aid of that person.

She said: “His detractors had so many unfavourable things to say about him.

“I don’t have any problem with that.

“You see, for example, most of the time, people would just go and hang a sign post on their landed property, saying: ‘This and land belongs to Baba Adedibu,’ my late husband.

“They were only doing this to protect their property.

“They knew nobody would dare deprive them of their hard-earned property by doing this.

“Some of the times, Baba would even assist such people to complete the house.

“Baba would take time to listen to both parties whenever issues were brought to his attention and he would make sure an amicable solution was arrived at.

“Baba was a good man.

“He hated cheating.

“It is just that people do not show appreciation for good deeds in our society.

“They like going about peddling rumours about Baba.

“He is no longer with us.

“I have already asked for the forgiveness from people he may have offended on his behalf.

“Nobody can walk without his head shaking.

“We will all take our turns to die.

“It is inevitable.

“We must learn to forgive on another.”

Speaking on how he met her Late husband, Alhaja Adedibu said Baba was just passing in front of her house one day when he saw her standing outside her parents’ home.

She said: “You see the person Baba sent was one of my brothers.

“It took almost one and half years for me to agree to his proposal as he mounted pressures through some senior family members.

“I was afraid initially as I did not know him.

“Eventually we got married.

“I became his fourth wife.”

Furthermore, she stated that Alhaji Adedibu was a romantic husband who never allowed politics to be in the way of spending quality time with wives and children all together.

She said: “Our marriage came about because it was ordained by God.

“It was destined.

“He was young then.

“He was a principled man even in politics and in family life and all relationships.

“He liked to treat people well.

“But he didn’t like being put under unnecessary pressure.”

When asked about the time some of Adedibu’s followers forcefully dragged a sitting Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Chief Adeniyi Akintola, to the Molete residence of the top politician, she responded: “The issue was not like that.

“Baba needed him to be on his side and he invited him.

“Those people sent were just being overzealous.

“Adedibu never told them to treat him roughly.

“And when he eventually got to Baba, did he announce what Baba did for him?

“In fact, there was a time the then President Ibrahim Babangida invited Baba too.

“He needed Baba to support what he was doing as President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“We first thought Baba would be killed.

“But he was returned to us in one piece.

“Nothing was done to him.”

Asked about her relationship with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, she said it was all cordial.

She said: “I know His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde, is doing well for Oyo State.

“The positive signs are there.

“Ask the people.

“I pray for him to achieve two terms as Governor of Oyo State.”

She further confirmed the perception that she is a kind of a “godmother” to the governor.

Her words: “I am proud to be seen as the godmother of the Governor of Oyo State.

“Yes, awa ni iyaa Governor (we are the mother of the governor).”

She also announced her plan to encourage Governor Makinde to immortalise her late husband.

She said: “I am working on how the governor will immortalise Baba.

“I will say it here and always that Baba did his best for the state while alive.

“I do not see why he should not be immortalised.

“An estate or something more than that should be named after him.”

Alhaja Bose Adedibu said she is not looking for any political appointment or hoping to contest for any public office in the future, adding that her children are old and qualified enough to contest and occupy any office in Nigeria.

On her much-reported plan to remarry, she said: “That is the work of rumour mongers.

“And by the way, it is not a bad idea for me to remarry.

“It is my prerogative but it is not my priority presently.

“You Baba’s children will have to wait a long time for that to happen.”

She called on young girls now to take things easy and have the fear of God in them and not to give to pressure by peer groups and learn to be good children to their parents.

She said: “They must dress decently at all times because it is the way they dress that they will be addressed.

“Parents too have an important role to play.

“They should teach children about God and the consequences of following the bad route.

“The foundation is the most important.

“If you see my mum, who is now 97 years old, you will know that she lived and still lives her life well.”

She called on all politicians to shun do-or-die politics, saying: “I cannot fight them whether they are in APC, PDP or whatever.

“Many successful politicians in Nigeria passed through Baba and myself.

“All of us should see each other as brothers and sisters.”