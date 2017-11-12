I’m free to have romantic affair with any policewoman – IG

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has said no law prevents him from marrying a serving female police officer.

Idris said this in a written response to the Senate, which is probing allegations made against him and the Police Service Commission by Senator Isah Misau (Bauchi-APC).

According to the letter written by his lawyer, Alex Iziyon (SAN), and obtained exclusively by SUNDAY PUNCH, the IGP challenged Misau to prove if any law so forbids him.

He went further to state that Misau’s father married the lawmaker’s mother while in police service.

On the allegation that he was having affairs with two female officers who also got questionable promotions as a result, Idris said: “This allegation is laughable and showed lack of understanding of the provisions of the Police Act and regulation.”

The Inspector-General of Police challenged the senator to cite the section of the Police Act and Regulation which forbids a police officer from marrying another police officer.

He said: “Until he brings such section of the Police Act, it will amount to discussing the Inspector-General of Police’s private life, which ordinarily should not have been entertained on the floor of the Senate.

“It might be appropriate to remind the senator, whose mother retired from the police as an Inspector of Police and a father who retired from the police as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, that the Inspector-General of Police is a Moslem and, according to Islamic Law, can marry four wives provided he can love them equally.

“The senator also alleged that the Inspector-General of Police is in a relationship with one Corporal Amina whom he claimed was promoted from the rank of Corporal to an Assistant Superintendent of Police within 12 months.

“This allegation is false and the senator is under obligation to give the full particulars of the female police (officer), where she is serving and her duty post. It is not possible to promote a corporal to the rank of an ASP except the officer has attended an in-service cadet course.”