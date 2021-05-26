Maverick showbiz man and social activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, says he is now hale and hearty after media reports that he was involved in a serious scooter accident.

Charly Boy disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the social media were recently flooded with reports of the ‘serious accident’ involving the septuagenarian in Lagos.

This came after the music maestro had shared the photos of his ‘plastered face’ and a post on his Instagram page on Monday.

Charly Boy wrote in pidgin: “Guess what happened to me recently?” “See as I go fall on top my scooter scatter my face.

“Thank God I’m healing very well. All those wey sorry for me God bless una. All those wey yab me, dey call me Agbaya, biko allow me catch my cruise jare!

“After I don ride power bikes for 45yrs no scratch. Na on top scooter I come just fall. This life no balance o.”

The post thereafter stirred mixed reactions on social media, especially from Charly Boy’s fans, with many expressing sadness that he was in a critical condition at the hospital.

However, the Areafada, as his is fondly called by fans, however told NAN that the accident was mild and he was now fine and back on his feet.

He said: “There is no need to worry as it was just `some minor scratches’ on my face.

“I was just moving around with my scooter in my street, when I accidentally fell; but I’m now very fine, and the wounds on my face are healing fast.”