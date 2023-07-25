I’m excited to have sponsored independent candidacy bill signed into law — Abba Moro

828 828

The representative of Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Patrick Abba Moro, has averred that independent candidacy will strengthen the country’s democratic process.

The Benue State representative in the ninth Senate sponsored the Independent Candidacy Bill, which is now a law.

It was signed into law by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Moro said it has created an alternative avenue for seekers of elective offices that do not want to subject themselves to the manipulative tendencies of administrators of political parties.

He said: “The bill (now law) is a well-thought-out bill.

“It was intended quite frankly to guarantee an objective platform individuals could contest elections without subjecting themselves to the tyranny of political parties.

“Because the constitutional provision has always been that a candidate must be sponsored by a political party.

“And, of course, given the manipulative tendencies inherent in the management of our political parties, it became obvious that very many persons who ordinarily would have won elections were skewed out of elections at the level of the primary election.

“And so I think this independent candidacy is a very, very vital alternative to the tyranny of the political parties.

“I like it and I recommend it to all Nigerians.

“I know people might say it’s cumbersome.

“But it’s better than the tyranny of political parties.

“The casualties that we have in the Senate today, for instance in the National Assembly, the high turnover of the legislators is as a result of the manipulation of the political process by the political parties and managers of political parties.

“And so if the people have alternatives to ventilate their political ambitions, then, definitely, it’s a better deal.

“And we will continue to do the necessary sensitisation of Nigerians to see the value and efficacy of the independent candidacy that has become part of the electoral process now.”

Asked how he feels as the sponsor of the Independent Candidacy Bill that has become a provision in the country’s amended constitution, Moro said: “I feel very great, feel very, very excited.

“And honestly the excitement of Nigerians and the speed with which Nigerians have embraced the independent candidacy has surprised me, has gone beyond my imagination and I am very, very happy that I am the sponsor of that bill.

“I would sponsor more landmark legacy bills once we resume properly in this 10th Senate.

“And I can assure you these things will come handy for Nigerians.

“For instance, you will recall that I presented the rotation of power bill, which was turned down by my colleagues because it was a private member’s bill instead of being a constitutional bill.

“And so I am going to start all over very soon as soon as we resume full legislative activities.

“The local government autonomy bill, which was scuttled by the state houses of assembly because they couldn’t get a two-third, will be revisited.

“Like I said, all legacy bills that we couldn’t conclude in the political process in the ninth Senate certainly will be resuscitated and brought forward again for consideration in this tenth Senate.”

Moro, a former lecturer, one-time local council chairman and erstwhile Minister of Interior, with 13 bills to his credit in the ninth Senate and overwhelmingly re-elected by the people of Benue South Senatorial District in the last general election, has been widely applauded for his quality representation, eloquent contributions to debate on the floor of the Senate and valuable inputs to the lawmaking process.