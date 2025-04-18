I’m displeased with emergency rule, Tinubu saved Fubara — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said that he is displeased with the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State, adding that by doing so, President Bola Tinubu cut short his desire to remove suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara from power.

The former two-term governor of Rivers State between 2015 and 2023, made this known during a media chat he hosted on Friday in Abuja.

He said: “As a politician, I am not happy about the state of emergency in Rivers State.

“I wanted the outright removal of Governor Fubara.

“The President, by declaring a state of emergency, saved Fubara.

“The governor was gone.

“He was gone.

“Yes.

“So when people say the President did this, I say they should be praising him.

“Every morning, they should go to the President and ask: ‘Can we wash your feet for saving us?’”

Wike, who said he was ready for peace talks, accused the advisers of Fubara of telling their boss not to accept this.

