I’m depressed, to survive in Nigeria you must belong to a cult — Nollywood Actor

Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade, is of the opinion that to live and survive in Nigeria, one must belong to “the cult”.

The veteran 63-year-old Nollywood actor shared this thought on his Instagram page this in the early hours of April 8.

The actor also shared a post disclosing that he is depressed.

He however did not expatiate on what has kept him low in spirit.

Solade, who captioned the post: “It is real,” used the hashtags: Cult, Cultism, Cultic, Survival and Depressed.

It simply read: “Nigeria. To live and survive in it, one must belong to the cult. – YemiSolade.”

His colleagues and fans have, however, sent messages to him asking him to stay strong.