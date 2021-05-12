President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight that Eid festival will continue to bring with it peace, safety, security, brotherhood and love amongst Muslims and Christians as witnessed during the fasting period.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the president made his feelings known in a Sallah message issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the president, it is noteworthy and delightful to see Christians breaking fast and in some instances, extending goodwill and gifts to Muslim faithful during the Ramadan.

“This model also shone through with Muslim groups joining Christian festivities.

”These are practices that promote brotherhood and forgiveness,” he added.

The president, therefore, extended his best wishes to all Nigerians and Muslims across the globe as they mark the Eid-el-Fitr following the completion of a month of fasting.

In the message signed by him, Buhari said: “On this blessed occasion, I wish that the Eid festival brings with it peace, safety, security, brotherhood and love amongst all.

“Unity and solidarity among all citizens, Muslims and Christians are imperative especially at a time when our country is faced with multiple challenges which are surmountable only when we come together as one.

“It is important that we remember how we share, through our faiths, common bonds that should serve to unite us and not allow ourselves to succumb to those who seek to divide us, using our two great religions, for their own selfish advantages.

“We should jointly pray against the tragic incidents of kidnapping and banditry and the desperate quest for political power expressed through blackmail against the existence of our country as a united entity.

“We must resist the temptation to retreat into our communities. I urge our political and religious leaders as well as traditional rulers to encourage our citizens to turn towards one another in love and compassion.”

The president also urged Nigerians to continue to observe all COVID-19 prevention measures and celebrate responsibly during the holidays.

NAN reports that the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, had on Tuesday declared Thursday (May 13), as the first day of Shawwal 1442AH.

Abubakar III made the declaration in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

He said: “The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various Moon Sighting committees across the country.

“This, confirming the sighting of the the new moon of Shawwal 1442AH, on Tuesday May 11, 2021, which was 29th day of Ramadan 1442AH.

“Therefore, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1442AH.”