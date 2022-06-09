I’m committed to your success, Amaechi congratulates Tinubu

The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, over his emergence as the presidential candidate of the party.

Amaechi, in a letter, also assured Tinubu of his support during the 2023 presidential election.

Part of the letter read, “Congratulations on your well-deserved victory at the APC Presidential Convention held on 07 – 08 June 2022 and extend my best wishes as you prepare for the 2023 Presidential Elections.

“I am confident that your victory will re-energize the progressive ideals of our great party APC, buttressed by your mission of a Common Sense Revolution which led to the defeat of PDP in the 2015 general elections.

“As you embark on this historic journey, I wish to assure you of my commitment to your success at the polls in 2023.and ultimately look forward to providing the necessary support to ensure that we develop a prosperous country for all Nigerians.”