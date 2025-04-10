I’m back with double dose of energy – Cross River governor returns from annual leave

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has returned to Calabar, the state capital, following a three-week annual leave, saying that he is back with “renewed vigour and a double dose of energy” aimed at accelerating the state’s transformation.

He returned with his wife, Bishop Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, to a rousing welcome by government officials, traditional leaders, residents and well-wishers.

Addressing supporters and government officials at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport in Calabar on Thursday, the Governor reiterated his dedication to fulfilling his administration’s development agenda, noting that his short break has refreshed him for even greater service.

He said, “We have a manifesto to fulfil, and I believe that by the second year, we can already claim some of those promises are becoming reality.

“I missed all of you dearly, and I return stronger and clearer in my objectives.”

The Governor further assured that the solid foundation his administration had laid was beginning to yield results.

Also Read:

“We have sown the seeds; now we must nurture them for a harvest,” he remarked.

He also highlighted the arrival of significant federal initiatives in the state, including the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone project and the long-awaited commencement of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Governor Otu characterized these as historic milestones that will fully integrate Cross River into Nigeria’s economic framework.

“Cross River has long been projected as a major evacuation corridor.

“We are finally stepping into our rightful place in Nigeria’s economic structure,” he stated.

He emphasised that his administration was strengthening agricultural value chains to boost exports, food production and economic inclusion.

“The President of the African Development Bank and Nigeria’s Vice President are set to visit the state for the groundbreaking of a new Export Processing Economic Zone—a transformative initiative that will reshape Cross River’s economy and create new opportunities for jobs and investment.

“There will be open opportunities for everyone to engage in this economic revival. The sky is the limit for Cross River,” Otu remarked.

Post Views: 5