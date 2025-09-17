I’m avoiding getting pregnant for wrong man’ – BBNaija’s Vee

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and actress, Victoria Iye, popularly known as Vee, has revealed that one of her life goals is to avoid getting pregnant for the wrong man.

Speaking in a recent video broadcast, Vee explained that dating, especially in Lagos, is very hard.

She stressed that she does not want to end up in a position where a baby daddy would insult her or make her regret her choices.

“It is my mission in life to avoid the wrong man getting me pregnant,” she said. “It is my own personal mission. It may not be your own mission, but it is mine. And it’s not to say I’m better than the women that have been in that position.”

Vee, who turns 29 this year, added that she knows herself well enough to avoid situations that could damage her mental health.

“It’s simply because I know myself, I know what I’m like, and I try to avoid certain situations that would put me in a state of psychosis,” she explained.

“I’m passionate about not getting f*cked over and maybe that is what stops me from finding unapologetic love.”

The reality star also described herself as strong-willed but wise in making relationship decisions.

“I’m stubborn. I’m hard-headed. But I’m not stupid. I need to make sure that when it comes to choosing a life partner, I try my best to get it right,” she said.

She further noted “You can’t know someone 100 percent, but you can try your best. People say experience is the best teacher, but not in my world.

“Especially when there’s the internet where people are sharing their experiences. I don’t need to experience something to know that it’s not going to work for me.”

Vee concluded by reflecting on her age and growth, saying her past year was an exciting one.

“I’m just turning 29. In other words, 28 was fantastic,” she said.

