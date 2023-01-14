I’m audacious enough to have gotten third term, president Nigeria needs — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he could have stayed in office for a third term if he wanted it.

Chief Obasanjo made the statement on Thursday at a virtual engagement organised by the Africa Leadership Group.

He also spoke on the type of president Nigeria needed going forward.

He said at the programme that he never wanted a third term as president despite several revelations about such a move at the time.

He said he was “audacious enough” to secure a third term if he wanted it.

He said: “I never asked for a third term.

“If I wanted a third term, I would have got it.

“I am audacious enough to know how to get it.”

Speaking on the type of president Nigeria needed from the 2023 elections, Obasanjo, who had on January 1, 2023 declared his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, said: “Nigeria is where we are because of leadership.

“We must decisively look for men and women who have the character, attributes, skill and attitude that we need for leadership, that will deliver in this country.”