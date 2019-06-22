The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has said he is ashamed of the role being played by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in the crisis rocking the State House of Assembly.

Oshiomhole spoke on Friday against the backdrop of the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly with nine out of the 24 members present and with the endorsement of Obaseki.

Indeed, three of the nine were said to have been forcefully taken to the Assembly for the inauguration.

Oshiomhole, who spoke on Friday night at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja when he received APC members-elect of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, said: “Unfortunately, the situation in Bauchi is also similar to the one that is happening in Edo State.

“I am ashamed to talk about it but there is nothing to hide.

“We have a similar situation in Edo where in our own case we have 24/24, all of them APC, but somebody wants a particular person as a Speaker.

“Nineteen out of 24 are opposed to this person.”