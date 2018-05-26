I’m ashamed Nigeria now used as negative example – Jonathan

Nigeria’s former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday night said he is ashamed that Nigeria is now being used as a negative example in the international community.

Jonathan said this at the inauguration of the first bridge built by Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

He used the example of the mockery of Nigeria’s poor state of security and its weakening currency by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

He said: “He (Ghanaian President) said Ghana is not like Nigeria where cattle roam the streets.

“At another occasion in the United Kingdom, he made scathing remarks about Nigeria’s currency.

“I feel ashamed as a former President that the president of a neighbouring country used Nigeria as negative examples.

“If a neighbouring African president will use Nigeria to make negative examples, then we as leaders must know certain things are wrong in the country.

“That means we as leaders must change the way we do things.”

Jonathan urged President Muhammadu Buhari to resist pressure to rig the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State and subsequent ones in the country.

He praised the people of Ekiti State for their support for the Peoples Democratic Party, urging them to support the youthful candidates of the party in the election.

Jonathan described Fayose as an exemplary leader and loyal party man, who had done the PDP proud in all areas.

He said: “I don’t believe anybody can defeat the PDP in Ekiti if election is going to be held.

“I use this opportunity to call on Mr. President because I was there before.

“When you are there, there is so much pressure on you to use your power to subjugate democracy.

“Don’t do that because when you are going, the only thing you leave behind is your good name.

“If you use it wrongly, posterity will haunt you.

“I call on Mr. President to use his power to strengthen democracy.”

Jonathan also defended Nigerian youths, saying they were some of the best in the world and should not be branded lazy as Buhari recently did in a remark in the United Kingdom.

He said: “We must encourage young people to work hard.

“I don’t think Nigerian youths are lazy.

“I have worked with some of them in my cabinet as governor and president.

“Nigerian youths are great people with intelligence.”