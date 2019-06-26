Princess Kara, a discus gold medallist at the ongoing African Games trials in Abuja, said on Wednesday that she was working toward attaining world championship standards in the sport, if given the needed support.

The athlete erased her 50.04m throw, set in Cote d’Ivoire in April, by attaining a new Personal Best of 50.57m on June 25, at the Abuja trials, adding that her target was the 63m mark.

She told the News Agency of Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that if she was given the right training, feeding, kits and different competitions, she was sure of making the mark.

NAN reports that the World Athletics’ World Championships scheduled for Doha, Qatar, from September 28 to October 6, has set the qualification standards for the event at 65m and 61.20m respectively, for men and women categories.

She said: “My target is actually working toward achieving the world championship’s standard and hopefully make a mark of 63m; how to get there is not hard at all.

“First, all that I need is training, feeding, kits, different meets, good conditioning, equipment and also a professional coach; then, I am good to go.”

Kara noted that in spite of combining school with sports, she was grateful and happy to have improved; promising not to rest on her oars.

She said: “I am so happy that I was able to throw that far because recently, things have been up and down with my school; but all thanks to God that I improved my throws.”

Reacting to her motivation, she said: “My improvement is actually no secret; it is a person that makes me improve. His name is the Holy Spirit”.

NAN reports that the athlete won a gold medal at the 2018 National Sports Festival in Abuja.