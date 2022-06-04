I’m a goat if Peter Obi becomes president – El-Rufai’s son

Bashir, the son of the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said he will make a writing of himself as a goat if the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, becomes Nigeria’s president in 2023.

The Governor’s son said this as part of a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on who will emerge Nigeria’s president.

In the tweets on Friday, Bashir had said he was aware who President Muhammadu Buhari has anointed as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 presidential election.

He, however, said he would not reveal the person.

Reacting to this, a Twitter user: @CJMOOREPLUG, tweeted: “Even if you don’t say it out, it’s very obvious from the way the person smiles lately on TV. APC and PDP are jokers. Since 1998 nothing [has] changed in Nigeria. [The] 2023 election will be different. It is either Peter Obi or everyone move on, we can’t continue like this.”

Responding to the Twitter user, Bashir tweeted “If Peter ever becomes President of Nigeria, I promise to climb Zuma Rock and Aso Rock to paint ‘Bashir El-Rufai is a goat’.

“It’ll be on the famous face etched on the rock so everyone can see, and in a font and colour that grasps attention, and at night it’ll glow in the dark. Save this tweet.”