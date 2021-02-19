The female student of Community Secondary School, Ikot Ewa in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, who took a locally made pistol to school to kill her teacher has confessed that she belongs to a cult group: Sky Queens Confraternity.

The teenager said this when she was paraded alongside some other suspects at the Headquarters the Cross River State Police Command on Friday.

She said she was given the gun by her boyfriend.

She also confessed that she has been sleeping with her “man friend” since August last year.

She said the man has been paying her school fees and resolving other issues.

Paraded by the Commissioner, Cross River State Police Command, Sikiru Akande, she also gave the police more details on the attempt to kill her teacher for asking her to cut the long hair she had been spotting to school.

She said: “I am a member of Sky Queen Confraternity.

“I am just an ordinary member.

“I don’t hold any position in the group.

“I have known the owner of the gun, who is my man-friend since last year.

“He sleeps with me and supports me with little things, but he is not the one paying my school fees.

“My mother knows about him because he visits me at our house and sometimes he sleeps over at my place because I have my own room.

“Then in the morning, he goes back to his own house.”

Her boyfriend, Okon Effiong, said he has been intimate with her since August last year and supporting her family too in so many ways.

Effiong said: “I am a married man with six children.

“I did not give her the gun.

“She took it herself where I kept it under the bed.

“I started sleeping with her in August last year.

“Her mother knows me.

“I have been doing small something on her head.

“They know she is my wife.”