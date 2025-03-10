I’m a card-carrying foundation member of APC, Fayemi denies dumping party

Former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has dismissed reports suggesting he has defected from the All Progressives Congress.

Speculation swirled on social media after reports listed Fayemi among APC stakeholders planning to exit the party over unresolved internal conflicts.

The rumours gained momentum following the defection of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to the Social Democratic Party on Monday.

However, in a post via his X handle, Fayemi debunked the claims, asserting that he remains a committed APC member.

“My attention has been drawn to a story circulating on several online platforms regarding my defection from the All Progressives Congress.

“As I have had cause to state in the past, I am a card-carrying foundation member of the APC, and this position has not changed,” he wrote.

While acknowledging his recent advocacy for greater internal democracy and inclusivity within the ruling party, Fayemi maintained that the APC still has time to resolve its internal disputes.

“I believe it is still not too late for our party to change course and move towards greater inclusion and internal democracy,” he added.

