The city of Ilorin, the Kwara capital, recorded its first rainfall of the year on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the downpour, which lasted over an hour, was a welcome relief for residents who had experienced hot weather condition in the past few months.

Some of the areas which witnessed the downpour are Gaa-Akanbi, Danlialu, Muritala Mohammed road, Post office area, Unity road and Maraba.

Others are Okoerin road, lbrahim Taiwo road, Sawmill, Oloje, Adewole, Adeta and Omoda, among others.

Some of the residents who spoke with NAN expressed happiness over the commencement of the 2021 rainy season.

Commenting on the first rain, Funsho Olorunfemi, a Professor of Geography at University of llorin, said the early commencement of 2021 rain was an indication that there would be bumper harvest this year.

He advised farmers to start preparation of land for the new planting season.

“The implication of the first rain was that we have to prepare for the new planting season and if there was no other kind of disturbance on farms, we shall have bumper harvest,” the don said