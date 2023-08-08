Ilorin Crisis: OFF seeks release of Yeye Osun,warns against religious crisis

Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) on Tuesday urged the Kwara state Magistrate Court, led by Adams Mohammed to release Yeye Osun, Efunsetan Abebi Aniwura Olorisha and Obalowu Jimoh.

The Yoruba socio-cultural organization renewed the call for the release of the duo for the second time in two weeks, insisting that those behind the crisis in Ilorin are agents of destruction.

In a statement made available to the media by the Public Relations Officer, Olajide Odumosu,the Yoruba socio-cultural organization stated the need to respect the secularity of the Nigerian nation, saying the Nigerian Constitution allows the citizens to practise religion of their choices without fear or threat.

OFF statement came against the backdrop of the magistrate court order remanding Yeye Osun Efunsetan Abebi and Obalowu Jimoh in the custody at Oke-Kura Custodial Centre for 30 days, pending the hearing of the case against them.

“We are raising our voice against the order of the magistrate court to remand Yeye Osun pending the hearing of their case.It is nothing but a travesty of justice and abuse of their rights as Nigerian citizens.

“It is unfortunate that at this time and age of civilization,some people can hide under, using religion as tool to abuse other people’s rights and stoke religious crisis.

“Nigeria is a secular nation.It is very unfortunate that some people could be so mean to use religion to create avoidable crisis in Ilorin.

“We are appealing to those behind the crisis not to set Yoruba land ablaze.They should desist from any act that could lead to religious crisis in the state”.

“Religion is a sensitive issue and we must respect the secularity of the Nigerian state.It is sacrosanct.

“I am appealing to all those that are involved in the lingering crisis in Ilorin to seek peace and religious tolerance as a way of addressing the crisis that had been engulfing the state in recent time.

“Justice must prevail and those arraigned must be given fair hearing without any prejudice.

“This is not the time to fan the embers of religious crisis.Nigerians and the whole world is watching and the religious leaders should desist from act that could lead to crisis”,he asserted.

The OFF chieftain, however, called on the Emir of Ilorin,Ibrahim Kolapo to use his position to seek religious peace by calling on those that are bent on using religion to cause disharmony in the town to desist from such act that can set Ilorin on fire.

“Let us seek religious tolerance, both the Muslims and traditional religion believers should go about their religious activities in a civil way, so as to ensure peace in Yoruba land.

“The police as well as other law enforcement agents should not be seen as being bias in handling the case between the Muslims and traditional believers.

“The law enforcement agents should rid themselves of unnecessary pressure that could lead to a crisis because religion issues are very sensitive.

“Kwara state is renowned for peace and harmony,therefore, the state should be treated as such. Nobody should bring into the state the bad insignia of religious fanaticism as it is in other parts of the country”.

Recall that the religious acrimony started in Ilorin when a traditional worshipper of Obatala, Yeye Ajesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji, was prevented from hosting a planned festival for adherents of Isese by the Muslims.

Though, the state Commissioner of Police waded in as part of efforts to ensure peace between the Muslims and traditionalists,the lingering crisis is yet to abate.

Ezeonwuka congratulates Senators Umeh, Ubah on committee appointments

Managing Director of Rojenny Stadium and Games Village, Oba, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has congratulated Senators Victor Umeh and Ifeanyi Uba on their emergence as Senate Committee Chairmen.

Umeh of the Labour Party, LP representing Anambra Central, was appointed Chairman of the Senate committee on Diaspora and Non Governmental Organisations, while Ubah was appointed as Chairman of the committee on Local Government.

Ubah is of the Young Progressives Party and he represents Anambra South Senatorial District.

In his congratulatory message, Ezeonwuka, who is the chairman of Ogilisi Foundation, said their appointments were well deserved and that he had confidence in their ability to serve the Senate and the country creditably in the various capacities.

He described the two Anambra-born Politicians as patriots who had distinguished themselves in public and private sector administration respectively.

The number of Nigerians in Diaspora is huge and the country has to take good account and care of them.

“The appointment of Senator Umeh as Chairman of Diaspora Affairs is a square peg in a square hole.

“For Sen. Ubah, the appointment could not have been better. He is a grassroots man who understands the importance of the Local Government system to national development.

“His appointment is a welcome one because, he will ensure that the level of governance becomes more relevant in our democracy.

“On behalf of the Ogilisi Foundation and the good people of Anambra, I congratulate and pray they succeed,” he said.